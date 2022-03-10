ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 25452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The business had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. ThredUp’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDUP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 540,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,962 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,675,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

