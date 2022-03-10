Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Lowered to $140.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.25% from the stock’s current price.

THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

NYSE THO traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.72. 2,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,619. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,995,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,235,000 after acquiring an additional 173,556 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

