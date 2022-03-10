TheStreet Lowers NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.13.

NICE stock opened at $222.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. NICE has a 52 week low of $210.27 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.41 and its 200 day moving average is $276.49.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth about $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

