TheStreet Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to C+

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $204.88 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.34 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $873,789. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $37,971,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $212,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

