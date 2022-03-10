The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 8,500 Shares

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $479,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JOE opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,768,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in St. Joe by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in St. Joe in the first quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in St. Joe by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,857,000 after purchasing an additional 92,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the third quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile (Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

