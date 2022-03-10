The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 764.17 ($10.01).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGE shares. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.43) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($7.86) to GBX 730 ($9.56) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

SGE traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 656.20 ($8.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 738.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 749.70. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 573.20 ($7.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 862.20 ($11.30). The company has a market cap of £6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15.

In related news, insider Steve Hare bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,490 ($26,847.48).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

