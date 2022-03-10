The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RSTGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

RSTGF stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

