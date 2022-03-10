The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progressive to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Progressive by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

