The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Financial Survey

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

The OLB Group has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.7% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The OLB Group and PayPal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PayPal 1 11 29 0 2.68

PayPal has a consensus price target of $202.24, indicating a potential upside of 101.80%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -25.47% -22.12% -17.93% PayPal 16.43% 20.30% 5.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The OLB Group and PayPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $9.77 million 1.87 -$1.78 million ($0.37) -4.57 PayPal $25.37 billion 4.60 $4.17 billion $3.52 28.47

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PayPal beats The OLB Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The OLB Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

