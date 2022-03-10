The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post $5.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $24.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $25.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.50 billion to $25.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. 10,442,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,354,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

