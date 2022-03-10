The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM opened at $129.34 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $117.83 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.12.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.