The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $317.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,441,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.08 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

