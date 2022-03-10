The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) to post sales of $36.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.56 billion and the lowest is $34.60 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $37.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $153.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.38 billion to $154.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $158.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.92 billion to $161.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,441,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $331.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.70. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.08 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

