The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.95. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 70,256 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

