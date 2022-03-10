The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.95. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 70,256 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.57%.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBA)
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
