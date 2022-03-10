The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,217 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $139.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $144.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

