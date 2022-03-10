The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,680 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

