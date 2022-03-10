The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price to $67.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.20.

CGNX opened at $66.48 on Monday. Cognex has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.45.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,494,108,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,252,000 after buying an additional 619,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,808,000 after buying an additional 141,965 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,305,000 after buying an additional 143,491 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

