The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $333.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

