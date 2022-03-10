The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.130 EPS.
NYSE GEO traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,307. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.
