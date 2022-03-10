The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.130 EPS.

NYSE GEO traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,307. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

