The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,432,000 after acquiring an additional 59,014 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $57.88. 20,883,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,826,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

