The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 17,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2,498.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Boeing by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

BA stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.40. 255,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,318,969. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

