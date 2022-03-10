The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.56. 10,047,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,170,503. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.63. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

