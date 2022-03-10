The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $175.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.