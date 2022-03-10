Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Short Interest Up 27.6% in February

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 156,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of TNC opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

