TELUS (TSE:T) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.95.

Shares of T stock opened at C$33.46 on Monday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$24.93 and a twelve month high of C$33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.18%.

In other TELUS news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

