Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.90% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMKR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 99,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,729,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 603,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 58,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

