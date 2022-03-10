Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 30,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 50,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78.

Get Taoping alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Taoping during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taoping during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taoping during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taoping by 466.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. 45.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation and other private sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.