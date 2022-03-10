Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Talis Biomedical stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64. Talis Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

