Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter worth $219,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 45.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $20,333,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $310,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

