Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.980-$5.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.71 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,933. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.