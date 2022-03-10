Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

