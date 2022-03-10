Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives $75.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYIEY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Symrise has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

