Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $105.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $66.55 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $651,354,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

