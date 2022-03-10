Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.19

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.19 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $839.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.15.

Suruga Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services.

