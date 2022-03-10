SuperFarm Achieves Market Cap of $243.57 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $243.57 million and $35.43 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003837 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

