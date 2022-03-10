Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 1,013 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $29,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82.

RUN stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,012,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.24.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

