Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 469 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $13,422.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 391 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $13,235.35.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $43,573.95.

RUN opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,267 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $47,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

