Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) dropped 10.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 1,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.
About Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Electric Industries (SMTOY)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.