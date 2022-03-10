STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.30 Per Share

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON STVG opened at GBX 320.10 ($4.19) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 341.91. The stock has a market cap of £149.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. STV Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300.90 ($3.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 385 ($5.04).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price objective on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other STV Group news, insider Paul Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £17,750 ($23,257.34).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

