Strong Tower Advisory Services Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock traded down $8.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.52. 28,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,431. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $735,389 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.