Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,677. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

