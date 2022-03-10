Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 107 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.78. 204,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $208.24 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

