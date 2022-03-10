Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 1,041 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 107,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 202,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

