Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after buying an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,968,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,948,000 after buying an additional 956,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.15. 285,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,245. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average is $115.16. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

