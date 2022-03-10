Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 275 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Aflac were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.60. 154,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,416 shares of company stock worth $5,709,784 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.