Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($105.43) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAX. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($95.65) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($93.48) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €83.00 ($90.22) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.64 ($92.00).

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €66.00 ($71.74) on Monday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €62.10 ($67.50) and a 1 year high of €76.05 ($82.66). The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €67.58 and a 200 day moving average of €69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

