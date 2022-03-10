Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($93.48) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.40 ($83.04) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €83.00 ($90.22) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($95.65) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.64 ($92.00).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €66.00 ($71.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 106.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.46. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €62.10 ($67.50) and a 12 month high of €76.05 ($82.66).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

