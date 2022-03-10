Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $333.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

