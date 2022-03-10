Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.95 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.13.

