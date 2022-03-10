Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

